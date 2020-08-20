Gerald E. Cronin
Bucyrus - Gerald E. Cronin, 84, died Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Fremont on November 5, 1935 to the late Carl W. and Lila M. (Ireland) Cronin. He graduated in 1954 from St. Joseph Central Catholic High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball and was inducted into their sports Hall of Fame in 2003. He then served in the US Army and was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas where he met Donna Hart. They were married March 2, 1957 and she survives. While Jerry was working in the grocery business, he moved with his family to Bucyrus where he helped open an IGA. He later went into construction where he worked independently and for Clayton Young Construction before retiring.
Jerry was a man of faith and family. He and Donna enjoyed camping and traveling in their motorhome and their primary destinations were planned around visiting family. He also created a dynasty with the Cronin Invitational Horseshoe Tournament which awarded trophies and merchandise, but more importantly, reunited family and kept them close. He stayed close with his dearest friends from school with regular get-togethers in their homes. Jerry also will be remembered for the immaculate care he gave his lawn and property. His faith defined him as each day started early with Bible reading and prayers and he was always sure to arrive at mass early enough to recite the rosary.
In addition to his bride of 63 years; Jerry is survived by children, Elizabeth (Larry) Rayborn, Bud Cronin, and John Cronin (Rachel Kimball); grandchildren, Andy (Tiffani) Cronin, Jessi Grau, Laura Cronin, Jamin (Emily) Rayborn, Sarah Cronin, Maddy Cronin, Kalyn Kimball, and Casey Kimball; great grandchildren, Blake, Kendall, Clay, Adie, and Evie; sister, Sally Matzek; brother, Larry (Karen) Cronin; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
He was preceded by his parents and siblings, Jane Enders, Bernie Kobel, Carl R. Cronin, and two infant brothers.
In the interest of public health, the Cronin family will gather privately for Funeral Mass and burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery where military rites will be provided by the US Army Honor Guard. Those wishing to make memorial donations are asked to make them payable to a charity of the donor's choice
and they can be sent to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Jerry's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
