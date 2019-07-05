|
|
Geraldine L. Smith
Antrim Twp. - Geraldine Smith, 77, of Antrim Twp. died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bucyrus on January 16, 1942 to the late John W. and Mary L. (Kocher) Truka, she was married to Edwin E. Smith who survives.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Holy Trinity Church. Read more about her life and share memories on Gerry's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 5, 2019