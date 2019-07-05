Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Geraldine L. Smith


1942 - 2019
Geraldine L. Smith Obituary
Geraldine L. Smith

Antrim Twp. - Geraldine Smith, 77, of Antrim Twp. died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.

Born in Bucyrus on January 16, 1942 to the late John W. and Mary L. (Kocher) Truka, she was married to Edwin E. Smith who survives.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made payable to Holy Trinity Church. Read more about her life and share memories on Gerry's tribute page at wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 5, 2019
