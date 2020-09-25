Geraldine Miley
Bucyrus - Geraldine "Jerri" Louise Westfall Miley died September 20, 2020 at Orchard Park. Jerri was born August 10, 1932 in Buckhannon, West Virginia to the late Robert Dale Douglas and Alma Ruby Douglas. She grew up in Buckhannon before meeting and marrying the late Richard Wayne Westfall on January 27, 1951.
Jerri and Richard then moved to Bucyrus in 1953. They both owned and operated the Westfall Nursing Home for 35 years where they made many friends and treated their residents as family. She also worked at Meijer as a greeter for many years. This job was perfect for Jerri because she loved people and she loved to talk. Richard died on April 8, 1998 after they shared 47 years of marriage. Jerri then moved to Marion after marrying the late Glen Miley on April 12, 2000. Glen Miley died June 2, 2014 after the two shared 14 years of marriage. The following year Jerri became a resident at Orchard Park.
Jerri was a people person and thrived in her jobs at the Westfall Nursing Home and as a Meijer greeter in her later years. She also loved spending time with her family and friends. Jerri enjoyed chocolate, bingo, and flowers.
Jerri is survived by her son Michael (Marion) Lynn Westfall; stepson Kelly (Julie) Miley; grandchildren Erik Michael Westfall and Jessica (Robbie) Michelle Westfall Ratliff; step-granddaughters Coral Miley and Blake Miley; step-great-granddaughter Madi Ratliff; sisters-in-law Rose Ellen Douglas and Janet Douglas; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, and her three brothers David Lee Douglas, Mark Wayne Douglas, and Robert Dale Douglas Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
through Wise Funeral Service at 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, OH, 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on her tribute page at wisefuneral.com
