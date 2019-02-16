|
|
Gerry Roberts
Bucyrus - Geraldine E. Roberts, 76, of Bucyrus, died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her daughter's home where she was being cared for.
She was born June 1, 1942 in LaSalle Twp., Michigan to the late Ernest and Gladys (Benore) Trombley and was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary Academy in Monroe. Gerry was working at a car dealership when she met Fred Roberts who stopped in to purchase some parts. The two hit it off and on June 6, 1964 they married. They started a family and Gerry stayed at home to care for their children. As they grew, Gerry began working for the Washington Local School District for a few years. In 1992, she and Fred moved to Bucyrus as they had purchased Wink's Lockshop and they co-operated this until retiring in 2004.
Gerry was raised Catholic and while living in Bucyrus has been a member of Holy Trinity Church. She spent a lot of hours volunteering for the Bucyrus Salvation Army and Fairway Waycraft. Gerry was formerly active in the Bucyrus Lions Club and was a member of the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed bragging about her grandchildren and rooting on her OSU Buckeyes. She enjoyed a good garage sale as well as traveling to visit family and taking other short trips. Gerry loved the weekly Monday meal gathering with friends and will be remembered for her ability to talk on the phone for hours. She ended most of her calls and all letters with, "Love & Winks." For relaxation, she often listened to Gaither music, usually while enjoying a Klondike bar.
She is survived by two children, Lynn (Jim) Lehner of Tiro and Fred Roberts Jr. of Toledo; five grandchildren, Pam (Henry) Revel, Jessica (Derek) Strohm, Chelsea Roberts, Paul Roberts, and John Roberts; four siblings, Marian Bomia, Betty Roberts, Marvin (Kate) Trombley, and Joann Zenz as well as many nieces and nephews.
Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Fred Roberts Sr. and a brother, Gerald Trombley.
Her family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Monday, February 18 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St. Bucyrus, OH. Funeral mass for Gerry will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan St, Erie, MI where family will receive friends from 12-12:55 pm. Burial to follow in St Joseph Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to the Bucyrus Salvation Army and will be accepted through the funeral home. Photos and memories are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Feb. 16, 2019