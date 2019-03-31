|
Gilbert C. "Gib" Heydinger
New Washington - Gilbert C. "Gib" Heydinger, 92, lifelong resident of New Washington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home, where he lived for 92 years. He was born on January 24, 1927 at home to the late Otto and Josephine (Durnwald) Heydinger. During his younger years, he enjoyed working on his father's dairy farm, helping to deliver milk to area people.
Gib attended St. Bernard's grade school and Buckeye Central High School. He had to stop his schooling during WWII to work on the family farm. He later earned his GED and Stationary Engineer's License. Gib worked as a Boiler Operator for Timken Company for 34 years, was a lifetime farmer and assisted in establishing Cranberry Hills Golf Course alongside his brothers, Glenn and Allen. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
In following with his favorite saying, "I'd rather wear away than rust away," Gib was often found gardening, fishing, hunting or making homemade wine or his famous corn cider. He especially loved spending time with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish Gib's memory are his wife of 69 years, Margaret (Niedermier) Heydinger; children, Joyce (Tom) Brennan, Ben (Valerie), Roger (Janice), Andrew (Kimberly), Jenifer (Rocco) Galante and Jeanette (Ted) Fike; grandchildren, Sarah Shira, David Brennan, Molly Donohue, Jon Brennan, Wesley Barth, Lindsey Haubert, Jessica Felter, Aubrie Heydinger, Rita Klein, Kari Hensley, Adam Heydinger, Paul Heydinger, Rocco T. Galante, Megan Galante, Daniel Fike and David Fike; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Inez (Dick) Gray; brothers, Glenn (MaryAnn) Heydinger and Bill Heydinger; sister-in-law, Sue Heydinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Viola (Louis) Karl, Bertha (Robert) Karl, Vera (Howard) Clady and infant Mary Alice; brothers, Harold (Frances), Donald, Allen and infants, Raymond and Louis; and sister-in-law, Rose Heydinger.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Secor Funeral Home in New Washington from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Bernard Catholic Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Journal & Telegraph-Forum from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019