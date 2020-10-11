Glen W. Cole
CRESTLINE - Glen W. Cole, 93, of rural Crestline, passed peacefully Friday, October 9, 2020 at Galion Pointe.
He was born June 4, 1927 at home on the family farm located on Remlinger Road to the late Gilbert F. and Velma (Stephan) Cole. Glen graduated from Leesville High School and shortly thereafter joined the Merchant Marines. Glen was stationed on a ship, located off the coast of Japan when the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. After his time in the Merchant Marines, he was drafted and served in the US Army where he was stationed in Japan.
Glen was introduced to Susie Roller through a blind date at the Loudonville Street Fair and on August 29, 1952, following his final college exam, they married. Glen had a beautiful bride, earned his bachelor's degree from Otterbein College, and went onto complete his master's degree from The Ohio State University. Glen and Susie shared 67 years of creating memories until her passing on September 25, 2019.
Glen began his career as the principal/teacher at Leesville High School. In 1962, Col. Crawford High School was built, and he became their inaugural principal, a position held for many years until becoming the school Superintendent. Glen wanted to help students on a more individual basis, so in the mid-1970s, he moved into the classroom where he taught both math and business classes for a few years. In 1980, he was voted in as the Crawford County Treasurer, serving four terms. Glen concluded his work career by serving several years on the Board of Directors for the Area Agency on Aging. Even most recently, as an Ex-Board Aficionado, he enjoyed attending meetings to keep up with the happenings of the organization. Glen was a Mason, a member of Grange and a former Kiwanian.
One of Glen's passions was flying. In 1982, he received his pilot license and purchased a Cessna 182. He took many FFA Students for flights over their farm and also enjoyed his membership in the Ohio Flying Farmers. The OFF met monthly and their meetings were often held at their respective farms. Everyone would fly in for a potluck meeting which offered much fellowship. Glen and Susie flew all over the area. Sometimes for a joy ride, other times to observe farms but often their flight included a stop for ice cream. Some of Glen's other hobbies and interests included going on walks with his dogs, tinkering with things around the farm, flying his model plane and box kite, trips out west in their RV, and Nov/Dec were blocked off for wintering in Lake Havasu City.
Glen was raised in the Biddle EUB Church, spent much of his life worshiping at Tiro UMC and recently transferred membership to Bucyrus UMC. He and Susie, instilled Christian values in their children and through God, helped many to have a better life.
He will be missed by his children, Michael (Doreen) Cole, Mary (Mike) Lyons and John Cole; three grandchildren, Nathan Seibert, Lia Seibert and Megan Lyons; brothers, Wilbur Cole and Eugene (Marilyn) Cole. He was preceded in death by brother, Richard Cole and sister-in-law, Martha Cole.
The Cole family will receive friends from 4 - 7 pm Tuesday, October 13 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St, Bucyrus. Funeral services for Glen will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday at Bucyrus UMC Worship Center, 227 S. Walnut St., Bucyrus with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. A private burial will follow in Biddle Cemetery where Military Rites will be provided by the Army Honor Guard. IN FOLLOWING WITH COVID PROTOCAL, FACEMASKS AND DISTANCING WILL BE MANDATED DURING BOTH CALLING HOURS AND AT GLEN'S FUNERAL.
Memorial donations can be made payable to the American Cancer Society
or Tiro UMC and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on morning of services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.