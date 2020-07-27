Glenn A. Spiegel
1930 - 2020
On Friday, July 24, Glenn A. Spiegel, loving husband and father passed away surrounded by his family of a non-Covid-19 related illness. He believed in quality of life over quantity and continued his journey on his own terms. Glenn was born April 27, 1930 to Charles and Helen (Neff) Spiegel in the farming community of Bucyrus, Ohio, the eldest brother to Ellen Mae and Kenneth Charles. He graduated from Holmes Liberty High School in Bucyrus in 1948 - one of seven surviving members of his class. After High School he joined ROTC at Ohio State University Columbus, OH and was the first of his family to attend college. He served as 1st Lieutenant in USAR Signal Corps from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Austria. While on leave in NYC, he met Faye Anne Gassert and they wed on April 10, 1955 being together for 65 years until her death in 2010. Later, through his support of the Church, he met and married Barbara S. Bergeron on November 17, 2013.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Barbara of Homer, his three children Lyla (Allen) Phillips of McGraw, NY; Amanda (Ken) Rushing of Owings, MD; Bruce (Jean) Spiegel of Ballston Lake, NY; his sister Ellie (Norman) Schiefer, Nevada, OH; his grandchildren Artemas Rookman, Justin Rookey, and Lauren and Sophia Spiegel; his great grandchildren Samantha and Vanyel Rookey; and Olivia and Nathaniel Rookman; his niece and nephews and their families Richard (Sus) Comerford; Nick (Carolyn) Galante of Tavares, FL; Tom (Julie) Schiefer of Nappanee, IN; John (Vanessa) Schiefer of Bucyrus, OH; Chris (Jenny) Spiegel of Rochester, NY; and Nikki (Kelly) Presley of Redmond, WA; step-children Richard (Rose) Bergeron, Cortland; John (Karen) Bergeron, Cortland; Keith (Shirley) Bergeron, Cortland; step-granddaughter Jessica (Jesse) Frost and their son Grayson. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Faye, his brother Ken; his sister-in-law Gladys Lerner, and his brother-in-law Norman.
Majoring in education from Ohio State University, Glenn taught mathematics and obtained his Masters in 1960. Over the summers he would travel the country with his family and a 6-foot slide rule teaching summer math courses while including fun excursions with his family. He was a math teacher at Valley Stream Memorial Jr. High School in Rockville Center, NY; Vice Principal at J. Watson Bailey Jr. High School in Kingston, NY and Principal at Cortland Jr. High and then a Principal at the Cortland Jr. - Sr. High School until his retirement in 1997.
All through his life, Glenn was active in many causes. He volunteered for six years with the Hospice Foundation of Cortland County; active in Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, and a long-time member of Grace and Holy Spirit Church. Glenn loved to travel with his wife Faye and his family across the United States, and he and Faye went to Italy and Austria to revisit where he was stationed. In 2018, with his wife Barb, he cruised to the Eastern Caribbean. He and his closet friends - Larry Webster, Roger Horak and Ray Snyder - would meet regularly for coffee as well as a group of retired Cortland Jr.-Sr. High School teachers for breakfast. Glenn was a skilled woodworker and craftsman, a die-hard OSU Buckeye fan and devoted husband and father. He enjoyed music, theater, fishing, gardening, reading, walking and bicycling. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, his infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Glenn will be forever missed by his family, friends, co-volunteers and the educational and church communities. In lieu of flowers please send memorials in Glenn's name to the Hospice Foundation of Cortland County (11 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland NY 13045) or to Grace and Holy Spirit Church (13 Cortland Street, Cortland NY 13045).
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday July 28 from 5:00-6:30 PM at the Wright-Beard Funeral Home, 9 Lincoln Ave, Cortland. We will be following the NYS guidelines regarding capacity and social distancing. Face coverings are required. Because of the pandemic, the funeral service will be private for Glenn's immediate family only but will be streamed online, https://m.facebook.com/wrightbeardfuneralhomeinc/
Tuesday at 7:00 PM or 24 hours later on www.wright-beard.com
To offer condolences online visit www.wright-beard.com