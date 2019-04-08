|
|
Goble Atkins
Nevada, Ohio -
Goble G. Atkins, age 89, of rural Nevada, Ohio, passed away
on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:12am in his home.
Goble was born on July 15, 1929 in Rowan County, Kentucky to Roscoe and Lulie (Howard) Atkins, both of whom are deceased. He married Mary Croneis on December 6, 1952 at the Nevada Lutheran Church and she survives.
He is survived by a son, Loren (Kathy) Atkins of Upper Sandusky, and a daughter, Debbie (David) Grimm of Bluffton, Ohio. Nine grandchildren: Jeremiah (Anita) Atkins of Upper Sandusky, Amanda Sperling of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul Grimm of Columbus, Ohio, Mary Grimm (Brian) Brophy of Pelham, New York, Jennifer Kin (Charles) Eckstein of Millersport, Ohio, Cassandra Kin (KC) Sampsell of Lewis Center, Ohio, Stephanie Kin (Ryan) Kitzler of Upper Sandusky, Elizabeth Kin of Montana, and Daniel (Erin) Kin of Carey. Along with thirteen great grandchildren: Brodie Atkins, Porter Sperling, Adam, Ben, Emma and Sam Eckstein, Luke and Erin Sampsell, Owen and Logan Kitzler, Stella and Oliver Bell, and Jaxson Kin-Oates.
He is also survived by a sister in law, Peggy Atkins of Pamplin, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews, along with two special girls, Hillarie and Roxanne Kin, who called him Pap-paw
Goble was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Susan Kin, three brothers, Charles, Edgar "Pete", and Avery Atkins, and three sisters, Lucille Rhoades, Marie Murphy and Ellen Lang.
Goble was a 1948 graduate of Carey High School and went on to serve his country in the Air Force
during the Korean War, 1948-1952.
He retired in 1989 as the operations manager of the former Westinghouse/AO Smith in Upper Sandusky.
Goble was a long-time member of the Nevada Lutheran Church where he served on council, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and also participated with the church dart ball league. He was also a member of the Nevada Masonic Lodge #343.
Goble was a licensed commercial pilot and was instrument rated. He owned his own plane in Nevada
and for many years he flew out of the Coons-Nevada Airport. He also enjoyed hunting, shooting guns, and listening to music, especially by Doc Watson and Chet Atkins, to name a few.
Goble was nominated and attended an Honor Flight to Washington, DC, in July, 2017, sponsored by Flag City Honor Flight, Findlay, Ohio.
He will be remembered for his heart for others, especially when it came to his love of family and friends. He had a unique sense of humor, a commitment to treating people with respect, and the diligence to do any task the right way. He was ethical, caring, and the epitome of hard work. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services for Mr. Atkins will be held at 11:00am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitations will be held Friday, April 12, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight, Wyandot East Fire and Rescue, and the Nevada Lutheran Church and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 8, 2019