Grove Welch
Nevada - On April 20th, 2020 Grove "Bud" Welch died at home the same way he lived, with faith and trust in God.
Born in Marion, Ohio March 6, 1926 to John and Ethyl Welch, he was welcomed by two sisters all now deceased. Grove graduated from Nevada High School in May 1944. Two months later he was drafted into the Army, shipped to France, and served among replacement troops following the Battle of the Bulge.
Following the war he first enrolled at the University of Louisville, then transferred to Ohio State. After two years of college he went to work in construction building facilities at the atomic energy plant in Oak Ridge Tennessee. On May 25, 1951 he married Judy Powers. Together they enjoyed 68 years of love.
In 1956 they bought a small farm south of Nevada, Ohio where they raised four children: Chris (Craig) Thompson, Mitchell (Dyana) Welch, Roberta (Robert) Lewis and Dee Carter. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Charlene (Thompson) Dimerling, Carrie Thompson, Carla (Thompson) Shamblen, Monica (Welch) Gerhart, Michael Welch, Jacqueline (Lewis) Devine, Samantha Lewis, Todd Carter. He is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren.
Grove worked in the Crawford County Engineer's Office for thirty-five years where he was fondly known as "The Grand Old Man of the Courthouse". Besides being a devoted family man, he was a lifelong member of the Nevada Lutheran Church where over the years he served on the church council, was the Sunday School Superintendent, and sang in the church choir. He also sang for many years in the Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus. He supported his children and grandchildren in local and college sports and was a fan of the Buckeyes, the Browns, and the Indians. Grove was a true master in the garden. He grew wonderful vegetables and fruits which he and Judy canned, froze and shared with family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with arrangements made through Lucas-Batton Funeral Home of Upper Sandusky.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020