Grove Welch
Grove Welch

Nevada - On April 20th, 2020 Grove "Bud" Welch died at home the same way he lived, with faith and trust in God.

In 1956 they bought a small farm south of Nevada, Ohio where they raised four children: Chris (Craig) Thompson, Mitchell (Dyana) Welch, Roberta (Robert) Lewis and Dee Carter. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Charlene (Thompson) Dimerling, Carrie Thompson, Carla (Thompson) Shamblen, Monica (Welch) Gerhart, Michael Welch, Jacqueline (Lewis) Devine, Samantha Lewis, Todd Carter. He is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Grove Welch will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Nevada Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Visitations will be held Saturday1 hour before service time, 1pm to 2pm, at the Nevada Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Wyandot County and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.




Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
476 S Sandusky Ave
Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
(419) 294-1985
