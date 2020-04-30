|
Grover Kaple
New Washington - Grover (Junior) P. Kaple, 84, of New Washington, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He had been in failing health since January.
Grover was born November 2, 1935 to Grover and Frances (Hiler) Kaple. He lived his entire life in New Washington and was a 1953 graduate of New Washington High School. In 1954 he met Norma Albright in Bucyrus and they were married on June 2, 1956. Junior started working for his dad at the age of 15 at Mansfield Brass and Aluminum, where he was a foreman. He retired in 1999 after 48 yrs. on the job. He believed in working hard and taught his boys and grandchildren the value of a strong work ethic.
Junior was happiest being outdoors on the farm. He loved working with his hands and fixing things. He also enjoyed coon hunting, walleye fishing, boating, Farmall tractors, and football. He especially loved to cheer on the Buckeyes. He and Norma enjoyed traveling. They took many bus tours over the years, with his favorite being their trip to Nova Scotia. Above all else, Junior's real joy was time spent with his family, sharing his life through his stories. A man of strong faith, he was a lifelong member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and a member of the New Washington Knights of Columbus.
In addition to Norma, his wife of 63 years, Junior is survived by two sons; Dan (Jane) Kaple of Attica and Tim (Diane) Kaple of Bucyrus, who gave him four grandchildren: Joshua Kaple of Columbus,Ohio, Jamie (Scott) Bishop of Chatfield, Danielle (David) Feret of Chesapeake,Virginia, and Amy (Matt) Nims of Bloomville. He also had four great-grandchildren: Dean Feret, Hailey Nims, Tyler Bishop and Olivia Bishop. In addition, Junior is survived by one sister; Marcine (Bob) Taylor of Powell, Ohio, a brother, Glenn (Jackie) Kaple of Tiro, a brother-in-law, Glen (Jean) Albright of Bucyrus, a sister-in-law Carrol Albright of Bucyrus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Robert Schreck and Harold Albright, and nephew, Ean Kaple.
The family regrets that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no visitation. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery in New Washington, with Fr. George W. Mahas officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or to The Humane Society Serving Crawford County through Secor Funeral Home, New Washington, Ohio.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020