Harold Bloomfield
Bucyrus - Harold D. Bloomfield, 67, of Antrim Twp, Wyandot County, passed into eternity early Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Bucyrus on March 16, 1953 to the late Clyde and Lillie (Dyer) Bloomfield. He attended Wynford Schools and married the former Anita Butler on January 6, 1976. Harold retired from Whirlpool in 2016 where he worked as a tow motor operator.
Harold will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who loved his wife and family. He would fish everywhere, hunt everything, and never saw a gun he didn't want to own. He assisted his sons with taxidermy and liked to read, usually about nature and gardening as he was proud of his abundant flower and vegetable gardens. The only thing that topped being outdoors were visits from his grandchildren and enjoying the outdoors with them. He attended the Bucyrus Freewill Baptist Church.
Harold is survived by his bride of 44 years, Anita Bloomfield; sons, Shawn (Amy) Bloomfield and Jeremy (Kellie Ferguson) Bloomfield; grandchildren, Kylee, Hunter, Corbin, Ryland, Rylee, and Kennedi; siblings, Cary (Kathy) Bloomfield, James (Nancy) Bloomfield, Suzann (Ronnie) Ray, Mickey (Valerie) Bloomfield, Mary (Dean) Damron, and Starr (Steve) Miller; mother-in-law, Bessie Butler; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Matthew Allan Bloomfield; brother, William McKinley Bloomfield; and father-in-law, Elwood Butler.
The Bloomfield family will gather for private services and Harold will be laid to rest on a later date in Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial donation are encouraged to make gifts payable to the National Rifle Association. They can be given at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820.
Memories and photos can be shared on Harold's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
