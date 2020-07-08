1/1
Harold D. Stanhope Jr.
Harold D. Stanhope Jr.

BUCYRUS - Harold Davidson "Dave" Stanhope Jr., 76, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.

Calling hours for Dave will be held from 4-7 pm Friday, July 10 at Wise Funeral Service. A private graveside funeral with Military Rites will be held at Crawford County Memory Gardens.

His family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made payable to either the Army Historical Foundation or the American Diabetes Association. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. A complete obituary will be published in the Friday edition of the newspaper.








