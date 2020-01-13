Services
Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
Bucyrus - Harold Edward "Ed" Scott, age 67, passed away January 10, at OSU Hospital. Ed was born to Chester and Anna Elmus "Armstrong" Butler February 20, 1952 in Vanceburg Kentucky. Ed is preceded in death by his lifelong companion Kathryn Marie Pinson Scott; mother, Anna Elmus Butler; father-in-law, Jerry Pinson; infant daughter, Jessica Lynn Scott.

Ed is survived by children, Barbie Jarvis, Chuck Scott, and Bruce Scott; brother, Chet (Vanessa) Butler; sisters, Betty (Tom) Orewiler and Barbara (Dwayne Dible) Pritchard; mother-in-law, Imogene "Freas" Pinson; grandchildren, Megan Phillips, Lee (Kendra) Rumer, Keegan Scott, Chloe Lathrope; 5 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Ed was an avid auction hunter in his spare time. Ed retired from Swan of Bucyrus. He enjoyed spending time with his family and collecting antiques and vintage cars.

Visiting hours are at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home Friday, January 17, from 4PM-6PM. Services are Saturday at 11AM at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Oakwood Cemetery. There will be a meal provided at the Church following the cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
