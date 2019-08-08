|
Harrietta E. Burchett
BUCYRUS - Harrietta E. Burchett, age 96, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus. Harrietta was the daughter of the late John and Mary ( Wilson) Vaughn. She was born December 29, 1922 in Hadenville Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Claude Burchett; son, Richard Blankenship; daughter, Patricia Blankenship; daughter-in-law, Sherry; brother, twin brother Harry Vaughn and brother Lawrence Morrow; sisters, Irene Light and Roselie Kelly; and great-grand child, Ethan Cripple Hawk.
Harrietta is survived by children, Robert (Susie) Blankenship of rural Nevada, Judith "Judi" (Arthur "Bud")Cripple of Marion; step-son, Ed Burchett of Colorado; 7 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.
Harrietta retired from Swan Hose after 32 years of service where she was very dedicated not missing work. She formerly worked at General Electric for 4 years and also helped her husband Claude with farming. Harrietta was a member of First Baptist Church for over 80 years and most recently attended the Bucyrus Nazarene Church. She loved to work in the garden and with her flowers which she took great care of by weeding. Most of all Harrietta had a great love for her family.
Friends may call at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Sunday where the family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10:30 am. with Rev. Ray LaSalle officiating and burial to follow in Crawford Memory Gardens. The family suggests memorials be made to Kindred Hospice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com. The family would like to thank Altercare of Bucyrus for their exceptional care.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 8, 2019