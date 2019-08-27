|
|
Harriette L. Kline
BUCYRUS - Harriette L. Kline, 85 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday August 25, 2019. Harriette was born August 30, 1933 in New Washington, OH to the late Walter and Ethel (Tong) Heydinger. She was married January 15, 1955 to Richard "Ace" Kline who preceded her in death on March 12, 2002. She was also preceded in death by 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Harriette is survived by children Debra Kline of Columbus, Linda Kline of Powell, OH, Richard "Rick" (Nita) Kline of Raleigh NC, Laura (Bob) France of Galion, and Susan Kline of Columbus; grandchildren Ashley (Andrew) Bishop, Jessica (David Neef) Shell, Katie and Michael Kline, Ashley Bragg, Amanda Shearin, Bryan (Joyce) Scanlon, and Scott Scanlon; 7 great grandchildren; brothers Kenneth (Evelyn) Heydinger and Gregory (Rae Ann) Heydinger; sisters Emma Flohr, Virginia Schell, and Carolyn (Ray) Heck; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers Kathy Shell and Becky Piper.
Harriette attended St. Bernard's Catholic School and graduated from New Washington High School in 1951. She worked at the Diana Shop, Romanoff's Jewelry, and Foodtown where she retired from in 1995. Harriette was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 am in Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Paul Fahrbach as Celebrant. The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with the Rosary recited at 6:45 pm. The family suggests memorials be made to Home Care Matters Hospice or Holy Trinity Church and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Aug. 27, 2019