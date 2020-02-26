|
|
Helen L. (Leonhardt) Noblit
BUCYRUS - Helen L. (Leonhardt) Noblit, 101 formerly of Sulphur Springs and a resident of Maplecrest for the past 7 years passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at Maplecrest. Helen was born May 26, 1918 in Sulphur Springs to the late Harper L. and Bessie A. (Charlton) Hammer. She was married December 27, 1936 to Walter Leonhardt who preceded her in death July 26, 1952. On April 12, 1968 she married Donnie Carl Noblit who preceded her in death May 5, 1989. She was also preceded in death by step father Edward Fahl; grandson Daniel Leonhardt; and sister Vera Pfleiderer
Helen is survived by sons Gerald (Barbara) Leonhardt of Delaware, OH; Arden (Vera) Leonhardt of Bucyrus; and Robert (Christine) Leonhardt of Sulphur Springs, OH; grandchildren Jeffrey (Michelle) of Columbus, David (Connie), Ronda (Scott) Miller of Ashland, Greg (Tami), Lynn (Gary) Hatcher, Kim Williams all of Bucyrus, and Joellen Leonhardt of West Chester, and several great and great great grandchildren.
Helen graduated from Sulphur Springs H.S. in 1936. She retired from Timken in 1983 after 17 1/2 years. Prior to Timken, Helen worked at Sulphur Springs School. She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ridgeton Rd. where she belonged to the Women of the Church and formerly taught Sunday School. Helen also volunteered at Bucyrus Community Hospital for30 years and in 2012 was the Crawford County Volunteer of the year for the State of Ohio.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 pm in St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Hans Scherner officiating, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until the time of the service. The family would like to express a special thanks to Maplecrest Assisted Living. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or the donor's choice and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020