Helen Tackett
Bucyrus - Helen L. Tackett, 92, died peacefully Monday morning, May 4, 2020 at her residence in Westbrook Assisted Living in Upper Sandusky under the care of Kindred Hospice.
She was born in Bucyrus on April 5, 1928 to the late Harry and Edith (Burling) Hart. Helen attended Bucyrus Schools and was married to Franklin P. Tackett who preceded her in death on September 18, 2000. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by sister, Eleanor Cross.
She is remembered for her sweet and easygoing personality. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and camping. She also watched a lot of cooking shows and lovingly crocheted countless projects for her family. Helen retired from The Timken Co. where she worked in distribution.
Helen is survived by children, Linda (Gary) Alban, Larry (Deb) Tackett, Carol (Greg) McReynolds, and Steve (Diane) Tackett; grandchildren, Troy (Kim) Tackett, Brian (Angel) Alban, Tracy (Tonya) McAdams, Bridget (Alex) Banks, Niki Jo Tackett, and Greg Tackett (Sue Swartz); great grandchildren, Frank and Elly Tackett, Konner and Karson Alban, Sophie and Emma McAdams, Tiffany, TayShawn, and Marysa Tackett, and Taylor Evans; and great-great grandchildren, Abbie & Kaiden. Also surviving are sisters, Patricia Smith, Jackie Harrison, Janet Knapp, Susie (Gary) Heinberger, Karen Harness, and Debra Hart.
Helen's family will gather with friends in Oakland Cemetery (Ohio 98) in Tiro for a graveside funeral on Thursday, May 7 at 1:00 pm with Mark Dettmer, Certified Celebrant, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made payable to a and given at the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Helen's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 5 to May 6, 2020