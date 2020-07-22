Herbert L. Kraft
New Washington - Herbert L. Kraft, 97, lifelong resident of New Washington, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Willows at Willard. He was born on September 5, 1922 in Cranberry Township of Crawford County, Ohio to the late Isaac G. and Norma Mae (Striker) Kraft.
A 1940 graduate of New Washington High School, Herb enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a Pharmacist Mate, including X-Ray Technician, during WWII in Europe. Prior to being transferred overseas for service, he sang in the Great Lakes Navy Choir which was broadcast over the radio several times a week. He continued to serve his country and fellow veterans for 43 years as a commissioner for the Crawford County Veteran Services and was a member of the Ohio State Association of Veterans Services Commissions. In 2009 he was inducted into the Crawford County Hall of Fame for his dedication to the local veteran organizations. To honor his service to our country, in 2016, Herb was selected to take part in the Flag City Honor Flight.
In his early years, he drove truck for the North Central Egg and Poultry Company in New Washington. He retired from the Moorman Manufacturing Company of Quincy, Illinois and was a local farmer for 42 years.
Herb was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, the New Washington American Legion, Bucyrus AmVets and VFW, the United Commercial Travelers, and the NRA. A true musician at heart, he was an active member of the New Washington Band where he played the bass drum for over 70 years. Herb also served 14 years as a board member of First Federal Savings and Loan.
He is survived by his daughters, Anita Kraft (James Light) of Norwalk and Lynne (Jake) Schneider of Columbus; three granddaughters, Rhiannon (Matt) Light Furney, Avery Schneider and Elise Schneider; four step sons, Dave (Suzanne) Stump, Mark (Vickey) Stump, James (Denise) Stump and Dennis (Shelli) Stump; son-in-law, Chick Pitzen; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; a brother, F.W. "Forrest" (Carolyn) Kraft of West Chester, OH; and a sister, Janice Schwan of Willard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary (Neidermeir) Kraft in 1998; second wife, Janice (Wechter) Stump Kraft in 2017; son, Jeffrey Kraft; daughter, Brenda Pitzen; two sisters, Esther Merrill and Phyllis Erhman; and a brother, Gene Kraft.
Family and friends are invited to attend Herb's Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George W. Mahas officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery with full military honors being presented by the New Washington American Legion. Memorial contributions can be made to the New Washington Band or New Washington American Legion. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.secorfuneralhomes.com
.