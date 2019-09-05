|
Irene Pollock
BUCYRUS - Irene Pollock, 74, of Bucyrus, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at OSU James Cancer Hospital following a brief illness.
Irene was born March 20, 1945 in Marion to the late Louis and Elberta (Messenger) Benedict. She was a longtime employee of Swan Rubber, working in many departments throughout her 40 years with the company. On June 28, 1985, she married Jack L. Pollock who survives. They've enjoyed many travels and have lovingly done their very best of trying to get under each other's skin for 34 years.
Irene enjoyed every opportunity to follow her grandchildren's activities and also made shopping a priority. This gave her the chance of spoiling them with an occasional gift as well as stocking up on gifts well ahead of time. She loved gathering with family at Christmas and her home was decorated appropriately for every season and holiday. About 10 years ago, she felt giving Jack a break from lawn duties was in her best interest and found working with her plants and caring for her lawn to be relaxing. Tuesday and Friday evenings were reserved for BINGO at the AMVETS. She always arrived around 5:30 to grab her lucky seat and preferred to not be distracted when numbers started being called at 7. She was an active member of the AMVETS Women's Auxiliary and was active in other Women's Auxiliaries in years past.
In addition to her husband Jack, Irene is survived by three children, Jim Parker, Michael (Debbie) Parker, and Casey (Dawn) Pollock; 12 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Tom) Kafer and brother-in-law, Tom (Sandy) Pollock as well as nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her stepfather, Buck Seybert; brother, Louis Benedict; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Dawn Pollock; and a sister-in-law, Karen Pollock.
Her family will have a private gathering involving those dear to her heart at a later date. Donations can be made payable to the and will be accepted through Wise Funeral Service. Memories and expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 5, 2019