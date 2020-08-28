Iris R. RidgewayBUCYRUS - Iris R. Ridgeway 72 years young passed away Thursday August 27,2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Iris was born January 11, 1948 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Raymond O. and Doris (Hoon) Ridgeway. She was also preceded in death by sister and bestfriend Judy Ginn; brother in law, Burnest (Tom) Ginn; aunts, Linda Clifford and Jeannie Alfman; uncle, Don Hoon; nephew, Kenneth Ginn; niece, Michelle Ginn.She is survived by her only son Shawn (Tacsha) Ridgeway; granddaughters, Sancherius, Ta'Keena, and Danaiya; nephews, Michael (Brittany Horner) and Burnest III Ginn; nieces, Tina Ginn and Lori (Doug) Hoffbauer; as well as numerous other great nieces and nephews.Iris graduated from Bucyrus Highschool then she went on to graduate from beauty school and was a beautician in her younger years. Iris also worked at Wyandot in Marion. Then most recently swan rubber. She loved her cats and her granddaughters. They were always her pride and joy. She loved her family and loved spending time with them. Once she became pregnant with her son it changed her world. He became her life. She was so proud of him. Iris was a big animal lover but horses and cats are her favorite and she never went without a kitty. Iris also enjoyed spending time outside and talking with her neighbors. She loved her Golden Girls, drawing/creating art, and country music.A special thank you to all her nurses and aids that helped her throughout her journey.The family will receive friends from 11AM to 1PM on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home. Services will follow visiting hours at 1PM. Reverend Debra Chatman officiating. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Contributions can be made to the Crawdford County Humane Society and Council on Aging. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill@hotmail.com