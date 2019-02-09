Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
American Legion Post 158
111 108th Ave.
Treasure Island, FL
Jacqueline Sue "Jackie" Patterson

Treasure Island, FL - Jacqueline Sue "Jackie" Patterson of Treasure Island, FL passed away January 29, 2019. She was born in Tallahassee, FL, graduated from Lincoln High School, Gahanna, OH, and retired from Western Electric / AT&T, Columbus, OH. She volunteered at Bay Pines VA Hospital and was a Ladies Auxiliary Member. Jackie donated several gallons of blood over the years and donated her eyes to the St. Petersburg Eye Bank.

Jackie is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Milton "Dit" Patterson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15, 2019 from 4 to 6pm at American Legion Post 158, 111 108th Ave., Treasure Island, FL. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to and support our troops.
