James A. Kafer
- - 1949 - 2019
James Allen Kafer, formerly of Bucyrus, passed away February 27th in Phoenix, AZ after a long illness. He was born June 23, 1949 in Bucyrus and was a 1967 graduate of Bucyrus High School.
Preceded in death by his mother Sarah Jane Kafer, he is survived by his father Elmer Kafer of Bucyrus, brother Roger Kafer (Maryann) of Columbus, and stepson Joshua Boyer of Phoenix.
Jim briefly attended Ohio State University and later worked for the Crawford County Engineers office. In Phoenix he started Kafer Mechanical, a company specializing in service work on commercial air-conditioning units.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, March 12th at 4 p.m. at Samaritan Funeral Home, 1505 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix 85006 AZ. Condolences may be sent to www.samaritanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 8, 2019