James Edwin Assenheimer
BUCYRUS - Jim E. Assenheimer, 79, of Bucyrus, died Monday, April 22, 2019 following a battle with multiple myeloma.
He was born December 29, 1939 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Arno and Mary (Harvey) Assenheimer and was a 1957 graduate of Mt Zion High School. On June 5, 1959, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Jean Norton.
Jim began working at GE where he spent about 9 years before taking a job with Columbia Gas which allowed him to be more active in the lives of his family. He retired in 1998 but assisted in natural disaster relief efforts for several years.
Jim was a longtime member of Mt. Zion UMC where he served as a Youth Fellowship Advisor, Sunday School Superintendent, and Usher. As a member of the Bucyrus Moose Lodge, he enjoyed socializing with friends.
Jim enjoyed having fun in life with family and friends. He and Gloria shared many travels around the country, and for the past 15 to 20 years, they've wintered in Estero, Florida; forming many friendships. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their sporting events. Wednesday nights were special family nights when children and grandchildren gathered together. They particularly enjoyed Lake Erie perch that was caught and prepared by Jim. Jim's daily routine might have varied over the years, but many mornings began at McDonald's with his friends at their coffee club. He loved following Wynford football and basketball; spent years fishing for walleye and perch at Lake Erie; enjoyed annual trips to Michigan to fish for salmon; liked playing cards, especially, euchre; bowled for many years in leagues at both Suburban and Crawford Lanes, and played golf every chance he got. Jim golfed in the Moose league, Senior League and loved the annual golf trip with friends to Santee, SC. For relaxation, Jim enjoyed watching Cleveland sports and OSU football and basketball.
In addition to Gloria, his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Jim is survived by two children, Jodi (Chris) Swanson of SC, and Eric Assenheimer of Bucyrus; seven grandchildren, Shane Swanson, Jes (Danielle) Swanson, Natalie Swanson, Nicole Swanson, Jenna Assenheimer, Brittney (John) Brady and Charlee Assenheimer; six great grandchildren, Emily, Casey, Weston, Marlee, Joesie and Khamdyn; three siblings, Donald (Shirley) Assenheimer, Lowell (Deanna) Assenheimer and Marilyn Houk; sister-in-law, Chris (Robert) Leonhardt; two brothers-in-law, Richie (Karen) Norton and Bob (Jane) Rule as well as many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Paul Houk and a sister-in-law, Dianne Rule.
Friends may call from 2-4pm & 6-8pm, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Wise Funeral Service. His funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mt. Zion UMC with Pastor Jim Van Meter officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to funeral. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
His family specifically request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be given to Mt Zion UMC or a . These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home or at the church on the morning of services. Memories are encouraged to be shared by visiting his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Apr. 24, 2019