Calling hours
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
New Washington, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
New Washington, OH
More Obituaries for James Ehresman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Ehresman


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James J. Ehresman Obituary
James J. Ehresman, age 79 of New Washington, Ohio passed away at home on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born October 2, 1939 in Oceola, Ohio to the late Lee Vern and Dorothy (Perry) Ehresman. He was a brick mason for Weithman Brothers and Studer-Obringer for many years and was co-owner of Dave and Jim Excavating. He was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Moose Club and New Washington American Legion. He served in the US Navy. He enjoyed sporting clays, high school sports and most of all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by 2 sons, Jack Ehresman of New Washington and Tim (Lori) Ehresman of Bucyrus; 5 grandchildren, Emily (Joel) Hamric, Madalyn Ehresman and Casey Niese, Kailey (Allen) Limes, Rachel Ehresman and Nash Ehresman and Alli Biglin; brother, Dale (Alta) Ehresman of Norwalk and a sister Fern Dentinger of Bloomville; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ehresman who passd away May 21, 1999; parents, Lee Vern and Dorothy Ehresman; 3 brothers, Vern, John and Dick Ehresman; 4 sisters, Irene Stuckert, Jane Stewart, Annabelle Alkire and Virginia Auck.

Calling hours will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington and where the funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. Memorial contributions may be made to OSU Extension Office of Crawford County in care of Youth Shooting Sports. Online condolences may be made to the family at

www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 22, 2019
