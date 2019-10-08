|
James R. Finney
Tiro - James R. Finney, age 58, of Tiro passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1961 in Crestline to the late James and Esther (Bauer) Finney.
Jim was a 1979 graduate of Buckeye Central High School. After high school he would work for the Crawford County Highway Department for 29 years before his retirement. Jim enjoyed farming and hunting. He had a passion for the Crawford County Jr. Fair livestock show, helping and watching his family show. He also was a huge fan of all the Ohio sports teams.
Left to cherish Jim's memories are his two children; Matt (Kristi) Finney of Tiro, and Ashley Finney of Columbus. Three siblings; Deborah Crist of Crestline, Linda (Tom) Dapper of North Robinson, and Robert (Monica) Finney of Crestline; and his three grandchildren, Livia, Hayden, and Haylee.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother in law, Rick Crist.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Crawford County Jr. Fair Livestock in memory of Jim Finney.
Friends may call from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with celebrant, LeAnne Gompf officiating.
Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or to the Finney family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Jim R. Finney.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019