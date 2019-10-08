Services
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Finney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Finney


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Finney Obituary
James R. Finney

Tiro - James R. Finney, age 58, of Tiro passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1961 in Crestline to the late James and Esther (Bauer) Finney.

Jim was a 1979 graduate of Buckeye Central High School. After high school he would work for the Crawford County Highway Department for 29 years before his retirement. Jim enjoyed farming and hunting. He had a passion for the Crawford County Jr. Fair livestock show, helping and watching his family show. He also was a huge fan of all the Ohio sports teams.

Left to cherish Jim's memories are his two children; Matt (Kristi) Finney of Tiro, and Ashley Finney of Columbus. Three siblings; Deborah Crist of Crestline, Linda (Tom) Dapper of North Robinson, and Robert (Monica) Finney of Crestline; and his three grandchildren, Livia, Hayden, and Haylee.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a brother in law, Rick Crist.

Memorial contributions may be made out to the Crawford County Jr. Fair Livestock in memory of Jim Finney.

Friends may call from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 6:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with celebrant, LeAnne Gompf officiating.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jim or to the Finney family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St. Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Jim R. Finney.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now