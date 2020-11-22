Jane E. Hatcher
BUCYRUS - Jane E. Hatcher, 86, of Bucyrus, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus.
She was born September 13, 1934 in Bucyrus to the late Park and Eva (George) Stuckman and was a 1952 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. Jane was a cheerleader and in her later high school years, caught the eye of a former rival basketball player, Gerald "Jerry" Hatcher and Jerry's friend, Jim Fritz introduced the two. On June 20, 1952, they married and shared 59 joyful years of marriage until his passing on September 14, 2011.
Anyone who knew Jane may have considered her to be a near perfect farm wife and mother. Her days began at the same time as Jerry's and they worked their farm and its related chores, side by side for many years. Many hours were spent milking cows, driving grain trucks and tractors in addition to providing excellent homemade meals for her family. Her meatloaf, scalloped corn and potato salad kept her family coming back for seconds and there was always room for her scotcheroos. As Jane's responsibilities with the farm lessened over the years, she began working as a cafeteria cashier for Wynford Schools and loved the relationships she formed with students and staff throughout her employment.
While farm life always kept the family busy, they tried most years to set aside one week for a camping trip leaving the Smith boys to milk cows. Jane and Jerry enjoyed celebrating multiple New Year's Eves with the Schiefer's. Jane had a special bond with her sisters, and the three shared many memorable moments together. She spent many hours working in her garden, canning and putting up food as well as sewing clothing for herself and the kids all to help provide for the family. Jane had a love for quilting and crocheting. The homes of her children and grandchildren display many of the quilts and afghans she made over the years.
Jane was raised Methodist and when she and Jerry married, they were active at Martin Luther Lutheran Church. Most recently she was a member of Good Hope Church. Jane was also a member of Farm Bureau Council and a Mother's Club.
She will be missed by her children, Kathy (Dennis) Siefert, Linda Hatcher, Beth (Jerry) Swalley, Deb (Dan) Hathaway and Gary (Lynn) Hatcher; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren, with another on the way and her sisters, Ardene (Gerald) Steiger and Mary Jo (Vin) Black.
A private funeral service will be held for Jane's family at Wise Funeral Service. Friends are invited to join family at her graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Tuesday, November 24 where a public service will be held at 11:30 am. Masks and social distancing will be appreciated.
Donations can be made payable to either Good Hope Radio Fund or to OhioHealth Hospice and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.