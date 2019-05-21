Janet M. Oehler



GALION - Janet M. Oehler, 82, of Galion passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home.



She was born April 6, 1937 in Bucyrus, Ohio and was the daughter of Harold and Garnet (Cotsamire) Shifley. On July 6, 1958 she married Charles W. Oehler and they were married 28 years until his passing on December 12, 1986.



Janet was a 1955 graduate of Whetstone High School and worked at the former J.J. Newberry, Power Equipment Company and North Electric Company.



She was a former member of the First United Church of Christ in Galion where she taught Sunday school in the nursery class and she and her husband provided custodial service. She is currently a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Galion. Janet was also a member of the Galion Golden Age Center and its Jing-A-Lings. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, puzzle books, country music, playing cards and was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.



Janet is survived by daughter Jennifer (Bill) Miller of Bucyrus; son Chris (Tesa) Oehler of Galion; four grandchildren Kourt, Nadia, Nicolas and Jaxon Oehler; sisters, Mary Louise (Bill) Zimmerman and Connie (Robert) Stickdorn all of Galion; brother Frederick (Evelyn) Shifley of Galion; sister-in-law, Erma Miller of Marion and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul (Becky) Oehler of Marion and Walter (Linda) Oehler of Waldo.



In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, June Sipes and Natalie Stull.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 with Rev. Ash Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Galion Golden Age Center or to the in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Janet Oehler, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 21, 2019