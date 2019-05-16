Jaredine "Jerri" Morton



BUCYRUS - Jaredine "Jerri" Morton, 90 of Bucyrus passed away on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital following a brief illness. She was born April 12, 1929 in Sandusky, OH to the late Oscar and Elberta (Dwelle) Carrick. Jaredine was married April 17, 1949 to William Russell Morton who preceded her in death on August 20, 2006.



Jaredine is survived by daughter Linda (Thomas) Smith of Lewis Center; son Larry (Mary) Morton of Bucyrus; grandchildren Brian (Kristen) Smith, Powell; Heather (Paul) Ballweber, Colorado Springs, CO; and Christopher (fiance' Kelly Gingery) Morton of Bucyrus; great grandchildren Brady and William Smith.



Jerri formerly worked at the Timken Co. and for several years at United Bank in both Bucyrus and Galion retiring in December 2008. In addition she worked as Secretary for William Morton Builders Inc. for many years. Jaredine lived on Kelly's Island and Attica before moving to Bucyrus where she graduated in 1947 and met her husband who was "cruising" in downtown Bucyrus.



Jaredine was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church, U.C.T., and the Silver Sneakers at the Bucyrus YMCA and formerly Curves. She was a member of the BPW where she had received the Women of the Year Award. Jerri enjoyed the Hallmark Channel and Word Finds as well as being an avid OSU Fan.



The family will receive friends at the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am with Rev. Renee Ahern officiating, burial will follow in Salem Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Good Hope Lutheran Church Stained Glass Window Fund and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com Published in the Telegraph-Forum on May 16, 2019