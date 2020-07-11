Jeanette A. Neeld
Crestline - Jeanette A. Neeld, 88, of rural Crestline died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and OhioHealth Hospice.
She was born near Lexington on July 22, 1931 to the late James L. and Julia I. (Carpenter) Gibbons. She attended Lexington schools and married Lewis A. Neeld Jr. on September 7, 1948, sharing 48 years of marriage until his death in 1996.
Jeanette was an adventurous, fun-loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Whether it was dinner with friends, church activities, or going to garage sales, she loved being on the go. Her grandchildren brought out the most fun in her, dressing up as a clown for their birthdays and planning many Sunday dinners and "Christmas in July" campouts. When not on the go, Jeanette was an avid crafter. She enjoyed painting and quilting both at home and at the Golden Age Center in Galion.
Jeanette took Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior shortly after the death of her infant son Gary. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Crestline where she taught Sunday School and was a Youth Leader.
Jeanette is survived by children, Mike (Kathy) Neeld of Bucyrus, Robert (Waunlu) Neeld of Bethpage, Tenn., and Loretta Goodin of Bucyrus; daughter-in-law, Paula Neeld of Galion; 13 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and her sister, Ann Pry of Crestline. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Thomas Neeld and Gary and her brother, Jim (Marilyn) Gibbons.
Jeanette's family will join friends at her graveside in Biddle Cemetery (6401 Remlinger Road) on Monday, July 13 where her funeral will begin at 2:00 pm with Walt Keib officiating.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Calvary Baptist Church and given at the service or at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Jeanette's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.