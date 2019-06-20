Jeff Klingerberger



Bucyrus - Jeffrey D. Klingenberger, 56 of Bucyrus passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at O.S.U. Medical Center in Columbus following a brief illness. Jeff was born September 2, 1962 in Bucyrus to Frank and Gloria (Perkins) Klingenberger who survive. In addition to his parents, he is survived by son Nate of Cardington; daughter Jada of Bucyrus; brother Andrew and his wife Sandra; aunts and uncles William and Sarah Perkins, Christine Shealy, Roger and Katherine Miller, and Terry and Beverly Nauman. He was preceded in death by uncles Charles and Joe Klingenbenberger, Ray Perkins, and Dave Shealy.



Jeff lived his entire life in Bucyrus and graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1980. He worked at Swan Hose for over 20 years and for the past 7 years drove truck for Kalmbach Feeds. He enjoyed all sports, mostly golf, riding his motorcycle, and animals.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 pm and from 6-8 pm. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society or through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com