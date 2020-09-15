Jeff Steiner
Bucyrus - Jeffrey A. Steiner, 56, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after an automobile accident.
He was born on April 7, 1964 in Crawford County and grew up on the family farm. He was involved in 4H and participated in many fairs with his brother and sister.
He moved to Florida in 1990 and lived there until 1993 when he returned to Bucyrus.
His favorite hobby was restoring and driving classic cars with his Roadrunner being the one he was most proud of. Jeff always had dogs and loved all of them; his most recent being a basset hound named Fred.
He is survived by his father, John Steiner of Crestline; his mother and stepfather, Diane and Norm McKibben of Bucyrus; his sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Darrin Schifer of Bucyrus; and his niece, Lauren Schifer of Marion; along with his aunt and uncle, Linda and Glenn Steiner of Bucyrus and many cousins.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends he kept in touch with.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom; his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Pauline Baker; his paternal grandparents, Ellis and Virginia Steiner; and his cousin, David Steiner.
Jeff's family will receive friends on Friday, September 18 from 5-7 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where his funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am with Gary Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made payable to St. John's UCC or Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Jeff's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.