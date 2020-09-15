1/
Jeff Steiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff Steiner

Bucyrus - Jeffrey A. Steiner, 56, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Bucyrus Community Hospital after an automobile accident.

He was born on April 7, 1964 in Crawford County and grew up on the family farm. He was involved in 4H and participated in many fairs with his brother and sister.

He moved to Florida in 1990 and lived there until 1993 when he returned to Bucyrus.

His favorite hobby was restoring and driving classic cars with his Roadrunner being the one he was most proud of. Jeff always had dogs and loved all of them; his most recent being a basset hound named Fred.

He is survived by his father, John Steiner of Crestline; his mother and stepfather, Diane and Norm McKibben of Bucyrus; his sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Darrin Schifer of Bucyrus; and his niece, Lauren Schifer of Marion; along with his aunt and uncle, Linda and Glenn Steiner of Bucyrus and many cousins.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends he kept in touch with.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom; his maternal grandparents, Wayne and Pauline Baker; his paternal grandparents, Ellis and Virginia Steiner; and his cousin, David Steiner.

Jeff's family will receive friends on Friday, September 18 from 5-7 pm at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus where his funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:30 am with Gary Schiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made payable to St. John's UCC or Humane Society Serving Crawford County and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Jeff's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wise Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved