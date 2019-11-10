|
|
Jeffrey Dane Rule
BUCYRUS - Jeff Rule, 46, of Bucyrus, died of an apparent heart attack on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.
He was born May 26, 1973 in Bucyrus to Carl and Vicky (Swick) Rule who reside in Bucyrus and was a 1991 graduate of Wynford High School. Jeff worked at Baja, Swan and GE before taking a position at Silverline (Ply-Gen) in Marion where he was currently employed as a supervisor of their tool and die dept. and had been with the company for 17 years.
Jeff was a friend to all and a man of strong relationships. On March 20, 1997, he married Stephanie L. Coder and they simply enjoyed the daily companionship of one another for the past 22 plus years. He taught his family the value of hard work, a characteristic instilled in him by his parents and appreciated by his children. He and his dad, whom were truly best friends, completed many projects together including, the rebuild of a 1969 Camaro, which became his 16th birthday present, golf cart, boat and a most impressive 5' high replica of the lighthouse located in Marblehead. This replica sits at their place at Lake Erie; a place Jeff liked to relax and unwind, with his family and his second family; all the folks he forged friendships with over the years.
Jeff liked to fish and was an excellent grill master, but his passion was working on projects and tinkering with things. There wasn't a job he couldn't complete, and he kept his vehicles in immaculate condition. He cherished time spent working on cars with Jason Orewiler, who was like a brother to him and he saw the positive in everyone and everything. Every time he came home, he was greeted by his faithful four-legged companion, Toby and for relaxation, most recently, he enjoyed watching nature at their newly built home.
In addition to his parents and wife, Stephanie, Jeff will be deeply missed by his daughter, Alexandria "Alex" Rule; stepson, Cameron (Aubrey) Snow and one grandson, Emmitt Snow; maternal grandmother, Margaret Swick and his father-in-law, Scott (Gerry Miller) Coder as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tom and Betty Rule; maternal grandfather, Jimmie Swick Sr.; one uncle, Jimmie Swick Jr.; mother-in-law, Linda Coder and her mother, Connie Dickey.
Though no public services will be held, Jeff would appreciate anyone who would do a random act of kindness for someone else, as it's what he would have done for anyone. Expressions of sympathy and memories are encouraged to be shared with others by visiting his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019