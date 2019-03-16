|
|
Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs
Bucyrus - Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs, age 57, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Fairhaven Community. She was born on April 26, 1961 in Tiffin, Ohio to Neil E. and Claramae M. (Kirian) Krebs. Jenny was a 1979 graduate of Buckeye Central High School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center. She was an Office Manager at Beaver Office Products in Bucyrus, Ohio and enjoyed ceramics, playing guitar, singing and crossword puzzles.
Jenny is survived by her son, Derreck Krebs of Bucyrus; mother, Claramae (Lewis) Krebs Tish of Bucyrus; two brothers, Ken (Deb) Krebs of New Washington and Randy (Luann) Krebs of Marion; sister, Lynn (Vince) Rinehart of Toledo; three nieces and one nephew, Teneil (Tyler) Lilly, Madison Krebs, Nick Rinehart, and Makenna Rinehart; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Neil E. Krebs and three infant siblings.
Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio where a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 16, 2019