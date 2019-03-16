Services
St Bernard Church
422 W Mansfield St
New Washington, OH 44854
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
New Washington, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
New Washington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Krebs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs Obituary
Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs

Bucyrus - Jennifer M. "Jenny" Krebs, age 57, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Fairhaven Community. She was born on April 26, 1961 in Tiffin, Ohio to Neil E. and Claramae M. (Kirian) Krebs. Jenny was a 1979 graduate of Buckeye Central High School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center. She was an Office Manager at Beaver Office Products in Bucyrus, Ohio and enjoyed ceramics, playing guitar, singing and crossword puzzles.

Jenny is survived by her son, Derreck Krebs of Bucyrus; mother, Claramae (Lewis) Krebs Tish of Bucyrus; two brothers, Ken (Deb) Krebs of New Washington and Randy (Luann) Krebs of Marion; sister, Lynn (Vince) Rinehart of Toledo; three nieces and one nephew, Teneil (Tyler) Lilly, Madison Krebs, Nick Rinehart, and Makenna Rinehart; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Neil E. Krebs and three infant siblings.

Family and friends may visit on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in New Washington, Ohio where a Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in New Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to her family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.