Jerry Allen Motter
Nevada - Jerry Motter, age 68, formerly of Nevada, Ohio, passed away in a tree felling accident near his home in Rainbow, Oregon on Friday, November 29, 2019.
He was born the youngest of five children on August, 13, 1951 in Bucyrus, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Rowema (McLaughlin) Motter. Jerry grew up on a family farm near Nevada, Ohio. He was a member of Wynford High School's class of 1969. He married Deborah Carr on October 21, 1972.
Jerry worked as both a plumber and an auto mechanic before starting employment with National Lime and Stone Company in 1970. He retired as a Millwright General after forty-one years. He served on the Wyandot East Fire Department in Nevada for two decades, retiring as Assistant Chief, and was actively involved with the department after his retirement. He served two terms on Nevada's town council. Jerry was a hands-on member in any community he lived and could often be seen plowing the streets of Nevada during winters. He relocated to Oregon in 2015 and was known for helping neighbors with any tasks.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah (Carr) Motter, daughters Sarah VanTilburg (Portland, OR) and Jennifer Addy (Kissimmee, FL) grandchildren Shelby Motter (Albuquerque, NM) and Brayden Addy (Dallas, TX), siblings Paul (Joyce) Motter (Bucyrus), Darrell (Nancy) Motter (Bucyrus), and RuthAnn (Robert) Leonhart (Bucyrus), and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Milton Motter (Bucyrus), and in-laws Virgil and Dolores Carr (Nevada, OH).
Jerry's childhood on his family farm inspired his lifetime love of nature and outdoor activities. He spent endless hours in the woods, swimming, fishing, and hiking with his dog, Humphrey. He was a talented southpaw little league pitcher that led to an adult love of bowling and corn hole. He remained active after retirement and he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with friends and in charity runs. He loved playing Euchre, college football, NHRA Drag Racing, the Cincinnati Bengals, and vintage cars.
Jerry's love of family and friends was palpable and his kindness, generosity, and humor will be remembered by all. Jerry had a zest for life and a knack for making the mundane fun.
A Celebration of Life gathering was held for friends in Blue River, Oregon on December 4th. Andreason's Cremation and Burial in Springfield, OR assisted the family with arrangements.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends at the Fire Hall in Nevada, Ohio hosted by Wyandot East Vol Fire and EMS on March 14, 2020 from 2-4pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Wyandot East Vol Fire & EMS
PO Box 172
Nevada, OH 44849
Correspondence to immediate family can be made to:
Deborah Motter
54432 McKenzie Hwy Spc #13
Blue River, OR 97413
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019