Munz Pirnstill Funeral Home Inc
215 N Walnut St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6776
Jimmy Surgener Jr. Obituary
Jimmy Surgener Jr.

Bucyrus - Jimmy Surgener Jr, age 54, passed away unexpectedly at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center October 30. Jimmy was born to Jimmy Surgener Sr. and Brenda (Jordan) Surgener February 21, 1965 in Royal Oak Michigan. Jimmy was married to Sheila (Gardner) Surgener. He was preceded in death by mother Brenda Surgener; brother, Todd Surgener; sister, Beverly Rice.

Jimmy is survived by wife Sheila Surgener; children, Dennis Surgener, Christopher Surgener, Latasha (Ernest) Smith, Nathan Rickett; 14 Grandkids; brothers and sisters, Jason Surgener, Cliff (Becky) Rice, Barb (Tim) Rigdon all from Bucyrus, Lora (Corwin) Tuttle of Galion as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jimmy enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He liked to go fishing. Loved spending time with his family. Services will be November 3 at the Bucyrus United Methodist Church Administration Outreach Center 216 Hopley Ave from 2:00-5:00 PM. Memorials can be made through the funeral home. Moments of remembrance may be left online at www.munzpirnstill.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
