Jo Ann Powell
BUCYRUS - Jo Ann Powell, 84 of Bucyrus passed away on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus following a short illness. Jo Ann was born May 22, 1935 in Bucyrus to the late Kenneth and Marjorie Lucille (Faust) Strauch. She was married August 5, 1959 to A. Samuel Powell who preceded her in death on May 7, 2013. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother James Strauch.
Jo Ann is survived by children Michael (Luellen "Smoke") Young, Bucyrus ; Joyce (Ken) Gortz, Leesville: Thomas Young, Bucyrus; and Theodore Powell of Bucyrus; grandchildren Erin Briggs, Christopher Young, Adam Knapp, Brian (Kayla) Knapp; 3 great grandchildren; sister in law Janet Strauch of Bucyrus; sister and brother in laws Mary and Jack Mikusa, Vera and Arden Leonhardt, and sister in laws Marjorie, Kathy, and Pamela Powell.
Jo Ann graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1953. Jo Ann worked with her husband for many years training horses and together they operated a stable at the Bucyrus fairgrounds. After closing the stables at the fairgrounds, Jo Ann and Sam trained in Florida during the winters. She loved animals from cats to horses and followed her dream of working with horses most of her life and rode her horse King in the Rose Bowl Parade.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 am until the time of the service. Expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019