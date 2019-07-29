|
|
John Clayton
Bucyrus - John R. Clayton III, 76, of Bucyrus died late Friday, July 26, 2019 at Marion General Hospital where he was under hospice care after a month of declining health.
He was born in Nevada, Ohio on August 23, 1942 to the late John Jr. and Arlene (Keplinger) Clayton. John graduated from Nevada High School in 1960 where he played basketball and baseball all four years. John served in the US Air Force from 1964-1968 and returned to Bucyrus where he worked for Timken for 35 years.
John will be remembered as a hard worker who loved his family. He loved all sports, especially if he or his boys were playing, but had a special affection for the game of golf. He won countless tournaments and was club and league champion over the years including the Timken League, Bucyrus Country Club, and Valley View. John was also a gifted woodworker and could make or fix just about anything. He enjoyed rides on his Ultra Classic Harley Trike and could even play a little guitar.
John is survived by his sons, Steve (Andrea) Clayton, Scott (Teresa) Clayton, Doug Clayton, and David (Stephanie) Clayton; grandchildren, Rachel, Francesca, Andrew, Devon, Kelcie, Rayna, Elice, and Aaliyah Clayton; great granddaughter, Kenleigh; brother, Mike Clayton; sisters, Vicki (Roger) Blandzinski and Sherri Smith; his longtime companion, Mary Jane Hord; and the mother of his children, Glenda "Rae" Clayton. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Larry Smith.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, August 1 at Wise Funeral Service where the Clayton family will receive friends from 5-7 pm at which time the evening will conclude with military rites by the US Air Force Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
The Clayton family is grateful for the care John received from OSU and Marion General and encourage memorial gifts to be made payable to MGH TWIG Foundation (for Marion Hospital's Veteran Flag Service Program) or The Ohio State Fund for the Wexner Medical Center. Gifts can be given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on John's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on July 29, 2019