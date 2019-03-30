Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cosgrove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David Cosgrove


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John David Cosgrove Obituary
John David Cosgrove

BUCYRUS - J. David Cosgrove, 81, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

He was born June 12, 1937 in Bucyrus to the late Elmer J. "Red" and Anna E. (Kantzer) Cosgrove and was a graduate of Bucyrus High School. Soon thereafter, David enlisted with the US Navy and served a short period before returning home. He worked with his dad at the family sign shop, spent time as a custodian in Bucyrus Schools and ended his work career by helping his mom at her floral shop, House of Flowers until the family business was sold.

David was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was a faithful caregiver to both his parents for many years. Early on in life he was active in Scouts and enjoyed hunting. He was an OSU and Cleveland Browns football fan, but his real passion was fishing, an activity that provided him years of enjoyment.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Sue Cosgrove Linn and her husband, Larry of Mansfield and other extended family members.

A private burial will occur in Oakwood Cemetery and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now