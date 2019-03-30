|
|
John David Cosgrove
BUCYRUS - J. David Cosgrove, 81, of Bucyrus, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Bucyrus Community Hospital.
He was born June 12, 1937 in Bucyrus to the late Elmer J. "Red" and Anna E. (Kantzer) Cosgrove and was a graduate of Bucyrus High School. Soon thereafter, David enlisted with the US Navy and served a short period before returning home. He worked with his dad at the family sign shop, spent time as a custodian in Bucyrus Schools and ended his work career by helping his mom at her floral shop, House of Flowers until the family business was sold.
David was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church and was a faithful caregiver to both his parents for many years. Early on in life he was active in Scouts and enjoyed hunting. He was an OSU and Cleveland Browns football fan, but his real passion was fishing, an activity that provided him years of enjoyment.
He is survived by his sister, Linda Sue Cosgrove Linn and her husband, Larry of Mansfield and other extended family members.
A private burial will occur in Oakwood Cemetery and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Mar. 30, 2019