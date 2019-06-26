Services
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:15 AM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marvin Cole


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Marvin Cole Obituary
John Marvin Cole

BUCYRUS - John "Toby" Cole, 89, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 17, 1930 in Morgan County, Kentucky to the late Lou Vesta (McCurry) and Jesse Cole Sr. On June 8, 1956, he married Phyllis Mullins and she survives.

At the early age of one, Toby's family moved to southern Ohio and he graduated from Lynchburg High School in 1948. Following in the footsteps of his two brothers, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent part of his four-year stint serving aboard the USS Steinaker in the Atlantic during the Korean Conflict.

Afterwards, he attended Ohio University and Rio Grande University where he graduated with a BS in Education. Toby began his teaching career at Jackson High School and moved to Bucyrus in 1966, where he taught at both, Bucyrus and Colonel Crawford. He retired from the Col. Crawford School District.

He loved his family and enjoyed the holiday gatherings as well as the impromptu visits to see his beloved grandchildren. Toby had a passion for golf and the many years of being a Florida snowbird gave him ample opportunity to enjoy the game as well as do some fishing and bird watching.

John was a member of the OEA, NEA, CC Retired Teachers, First Presbyterian Church, American Legion, Post 181 and a former member of the Jackson and Col. Crawford Lions Club.

In addition to Phyllis, his wife of 63 years, John is survived by a son, Michael (Eva) Cole of Bucyrus; six grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Cole of Mansfield, Matthew (Eliza) Cole of Bucyrus, Pastor Joshua (Audrey) Cole of Leesville Pastor Joseph (Ana) Cole of Monterrey, Mexico, Aaron (Patrice) Cole of Houston, Texas and Hannah (Jared) King of Cardington; sixteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Mullins along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Cole; brothers, Lloyd, Gordon, and Jesse Cole Jr., sisters, Virginia, Sara Jane, Willee, and Mary as well as a brother-in-law, James S. Mullins.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11:25 am Thursday, June 27 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held that day, beginning at 11:30 am with his grandson, Pastor Joshua Cole and Pastor Jeremy McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery where full military rites will be provided by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail and the Us Navy Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Tabernacle of Praise, First Presbyterian Church, HomeCare Matters Hospice or a . These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Photographs and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now