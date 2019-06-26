|
John Marvin Cole
BUCYRUS - John "Toby" Cole, 89, of Bucyrus, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 17, 1930 in Morgan County, Kentucky to the late Lou Vesta (McCurry) and Jesse Cole Sr. On June 8, 1956, he married Phyllis Mullins and she survives.
At the early age of one, Toby's family moved to southern Ohio and he graduated from Lynchburg High School in 1948. Following in the footsteps of his two brothers, he enlisted in the US Navy and spent part of his four-year stint serving aboard the USS Steinaker in the Atlantic during the Korean Conflict.
Afterwards, he attended Ohio University and Rio Grande University where he graduated with a BS in Education. Toby began his teaching career at Jackson High School and moved to Bucyrus in 1966, where he taught at both, Bucyrus and Colonel Crawford. He retired from the Col. Crawford School District.
He loved his family and enjoyed the holiday gatherings as well as the impromptu visits to see his beloved grandchildren. Toby had a passion for golf and the many years of being a Florida snowbird gave him ample opportunity to enjoy the game as well as do some fishing and bird watching.
John was a member of the OEA, NEA, CC Retired Teachers, First Presbyterian Church, American Legion, Post 181 and a former member of the Jackson and Col. Crawford Lions Club.
In addition to Phyllis, his wife of 63 years, John is survived by a son, Michael (Eva) Cole of Bucyrus; six grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Cole of Mansfield, Matthew (Eliza) Cole of Bucyrus, Pastor Joshua (Audrey) Cole of Leesville Pastor Joseph (Ana) Cole of Monterrey, Mexico, Aaron (Patrice) Cole of Houston, Texas and Hannah (Jared) King of Cardington; sixteen great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Mullins along with many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Cole; brothers, Lloyd, Gordon, and Jesse Cole Jr., sisters, Virginia, Sara Jane, Willee, and Mary as well as a brother-in-law, James S. Mullins.
Calling hours will be held from 9:30-11:25 am Thursday, June 27 at Wise Funeral Service, where his funeral will be held that day, beginning at 11:30 am with his grandson, Pastor Joshua Cole and Pastor Jeremy McNeill officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery where full military rites will be provided by the Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail and the Us Navy Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made payable to Tabernacle of Praise, First Presbyterian Church, HomeCare Matters Hospice or a . These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Photographs and memories are encouraged to be shared on his tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on June 26, 2019