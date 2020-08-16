Joy F. Bradford
BUCYRUS - Joy Faith Bradford, 83, of Bucyrus, passed peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fairhaven Community.
She was born October 27, 1936 in Salem, Ohio to the late Reverend Raymond and Opal (Stiff) Touvell. Joy graduated from West Alleghany High School in Imperial, Pa. and on May 28, 1955 married Arvel Bradford Jr., who actually proposed to her on a ladder outside her second story window. They were married by Joy's father and the Rev. Donald Airey and have shared 65 wonderful years of marriage.
Joy cared for her family as a homemaker and cherished the many memories created together. There were many travels, including an annual fishing trip to Canada which became a 20 year tradition. She cherished time spent at the beaches on Lake Erie with her two grandsons and she actively attended their events. Joy had a big heart and spent many years volunteering for CONTACT Crawford County, also serving as their director for 12 years and was also proud of her efforts in volunteering with United Way.
Church was an active part of Joy's entire life and she was currently a member of St. John's UCC, where she sang in the choir and assisted where needed. She put her excellent alto voice to good use by singing God's word in other church choirs in Crawford County and the state of Pennsylvania. Joy always looked forward to singing in the Carey Ecumenical Christmas Choir Concert and was thankful for the 20 years she participated.
She liked playing golf and was formerly an active member of the Bucyrus YMCA, where she enjoyed swimming and played on their travel volleyball team. In more recent years, she enjoyed the companionship of her cat, Stripes who she loved to spoil and often fed him leftovers after dinning out.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Arvel "Brad" Bradford Jr.; children, Arvel Bradford III, and Diane (Doug) Rossman, both of Bucyrus; two grandsons, Ben (Kennedie Winkler) Rossman of Bucyrus and Brent (Kate) Rossman of Mansfield; great grandson, Luke Rossman and a brother, Dick (Jeanie) Touvell of Midland, MI. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond (Marilyn) Touvell.
Please join Joy's family at her graveside in Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19 where her funeral will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Gary Schiefer officiating.
Donations can be made payable to St. John's UCC or to CONTACT Crawford County and these gifts will be accepted at Wise Funeral Service or at the cemetery on the afternoon of her services. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.