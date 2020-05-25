|
Joyce A. (Ulmer) Kocsis
Bucyrus - Joyce A. (Ulmer) Kocsis, Age 82of Bucyrus passed away Sunday May 24, 2020 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus.
Joyce was born February 7, 1938 in Elyria, OH to the late Ward and Martha (Sherrad) West. She was married March 22, 1959 to Marvin Ulmer who preceded her in death Oct. 16, 1994. On September 21, 1996 she married Jack Kocsis who preceded her in death on June 20, 2016. Joyce was also preceded in death by son Rodney A. Ulmer and step mother Mary Kay West.
Joyce is survived by son Randall (Sandi) Ulmer, Bucyrus; grandchildren Kyle (Jessica) Ulmer, Kayla (Matt) Kline, Krista (Adam) Carson, Richard (Payge) Ulmer, Cody Ulmer, Kevin Hines, and Kimberly Hines; great grandchildren Charlie, Aiden, Isaac, Kyla, and Bentley; and one sister Jean Staretz of Washington.
Joyce formerly was the Activities Director at Altercare of Bucyrus. She graduated from Bucyrus H.S. in 1956 and was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sulphur Springs.
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Ridgeton Rd. with Gene Luidhardt S.A.M. officiating. Contributions may be made to the Liberty Twp. Fire Dept. or St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from May 25 to May 27, 2020