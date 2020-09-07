Joyce M. Stinchcomb
Bucyrus - Joyce M. Stinchcomb, 61, died peacefully Sunday morning, September 6, 2020 at Altercare of Bucyrus where she had been a resident for six years.
She was born October 21, 1958 to the late Roy H. and Rosemary C. (Fox) Stinchcomb. In spite of her Down Syndrome diagnosis, Joyce was a special gift to her family, faith, and community. She was one of the first students at Fairway School which her mother, along with other families whose children had special needs, helped establish. She graduated from Fairway and went on to work at Waycraft Industries for over 50 years where she was a tireless and hard worker packaging GE light bulbs at the River St. facility.
Joyce will be remembered as a feisty and loving person who was full of ideas and loved her God. She loved being around people and was blessed to have a very large extended family. She was physically strong and competed in Special Olympics swimming events despite a fear of water in her early years. Each wedding she attended was especially great if she was able to catch the bouquet. She enjoyed worshiping at Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she sat behind her friends in the choir and she looked forward to rides around town, especially if ice cream was involved.
At home, Joyce collected CDs and movies and especially loved classic Disney characters and Scooby Doo. She was a Broken Arrow group home resident for most of her life where she lived with dear friends and had a special bond with several house parents over the years, especially Faye Swihart and her late husband "Chucky."
Joyce is survived by her siblings, Michael Stinchcomb (Sue), Lawrence (Kathryn) Stinchcomb, and Martha (Marti) Crouse; six nieces and nephews whom she adored; many great nieces and nephews; and her beloved extended Stinchcomb and Fox families.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Alice; a stillborn sister; her grandparents, Paul and Marie (Beran) Fox and Harrison and Faye (Mankin) Stinchcomb; and many aunts and uncles.
Friends may call on Friday, September 11 at Wise Funeral Service from 4-7 pm. A Rosary service will begin at 7 to conclude the evening. On Saturday, her Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at 11:00 am with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating and burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made payable to Waycraft Industries, Holy Trinity Catholic Church (Choir Fund), or Holy Trinity St. Vincent DePaul Society and can be given through the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared on Joyce's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.