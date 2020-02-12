|
|
Juanita Moore
BUCYRUS - Juanita Jane Moore, 92, of Bucyrus, died peacefully Monday, February 10, 2020 at Heartland of Bucyrus.
She was born August 12, 1927 at home in Bucyrus on the kitchen table to the late Frank J. and Fannie Z. (May) Myers. The kitchen table was never quite the same after that day. Juanita was a drum majorette in the Bucyrus High School band and was a 1945 graduate.
She worked a few jobs throughout her life but will be remembered for her years spent working at both the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum, in the Circulation Dept. as well as proudly assisting her grandson with his route and at Timken in the Quality Control Dept.
Juanita enjoyed making people laugh and because of this, FashionFannie and Hanky Panky Franky were born. These were clown characters named after her parents and she took her shows to parades, parties and churches, which brought smiles and laughter to many. She loved to joke and share her sarcastic sense of humor with friends and family, especially those at Heartland, who cared for her during her many years with them and the Kidney Dialysis Center staff, whom she visited regularly for the past 20 years.
Juanita was a lifelong member of First Christian Church, serving as a Choir Director, Elder, on Worship Committee, Christian Women's Fellowship and in any other facet needed. Following their dissolution, she enjoyed the love and support shown by the Bucyrus United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Bucyrus Community Hospital TWIG, serving as VP and volunteered time in the gift shop. Juanita was also a proud member and director for several years with the Community Minstrel Shows.
She will be remembered as an amazing baker, and whether baking cakes, cupcakes, buckeyes or cookies of any kind, satisfaction was had by all. She enjoyed time spent with her longtime companion, Jim Harris and they traveled much of the country, with Arizona being a favorite spot. Juanita also proudly cared for her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Millie in their final years as well as Jim, during his battle with cancer. Juanita was also a 20-year survivor of breast cancer. In her later years, she enjoyed playing BINGO and cards with family and loved animals, especially her last dog, Jimmu, who preceded her in death.
Juanita is survived by daughters, Theresa Vermillion and Denise Coffey Francisco; grandchildren, Courtney McClaskey, Christopher (Jane) Coffey, Dennis (Elizabeth) Moore Jr., David Moore, Danielle Moore, and Cory (Amber) Vermillion; great grandchildren, Isabel Moore, Elijah Moore, Gaberiella_Rose McClaskey, Christopher_Jordan McClaskey, Ryan Coffey; step great grandchildren, Gage Butler and Valerie Butler; sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Myers; niece, Mary Ellen Myers and nephews, Tim, Randy and Jamie Myers.
Along with her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Moore Sr; infant grandson, Charles Robert Coffey; sister, Eveline Myers; brothers, Alonzo "Bill" Myers and Franklin "Skinny" Myers; sister-in-law, Millie Myers and nephew, Larry Myers.
Her family will receive friends from 12-1:25 pm Saturday, February 15 at Wise Funeral Service where her funeral will be held that day at 1:30 pm with Pastor Brad Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to the Humane Society Serving Crawford County or to the and these gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020