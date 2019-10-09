|
|
Judy Makeever
Bucyrus - Judy A. Makeever, 81, of Bucyrus, died unexpectedly Friday, October 4, 2019 at The OSU James Hospital.
She was born May 31, 1938 to the late Warren Kerr and Velma Irene (Leonberger) Dickey and was a 1956 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. That next year on June 30, she married Richard D. Makeever who survives.
Judy worked at Timken for a short time before her children were born and then devoted her life to caring for them. She was a positive influence in their upbringing and was never too busy for any family member, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and often canned what was grown. She had a big heart for all of God's creatures and felt at peace simply sitting and watching birds, especially if her favorite blue birds were in the area. Judy will be remembered for her baking and cooking abilities and when the family gathered, everyone had to have her homemade bread, rolls, cinnamon rolls and strawberry jam. She sewed and completed alterations on many items for family and friends throughout her life and, when not with her family, her biggest passion was working with flowers.
Judy was formerly active at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, a member of the Red Hat Society, and was a longtime blood donor through the American Red Cross. She liked to bowl in the Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon ladies leagues, and she mastered the game of golf which provided years of fellowship with friends. She worked Bucyrus Twp. elections for 25 years with 20 years as precinct judge. Judy was thankful for the miles traveled with family and even got to zipline at the age of 79.
In addition to Dick, her husband of 62 years, Judy is survived by two children, Mark (Traci) Makeever and Cheryl (Kenny) Shupp; four grandchildren, Christopher (Jill) Makeever and their two children, Brennan and Kenzlee, Teal Makeever, Brittani Atwood and her daughter, Vayda, and Kyle (Kayla Ramsey) Makeever and their children, Lydia and Emmie. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Dickey as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and James Dickey and sister-in-law, Connie Dickey.
Her family will hold a memorial gathering from 2-5 pm Saturday, October 12 at the Wise Funeral Service and she will be inurned in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Donations can be made payable to the Community Foundation for Crawford County for the benefit of the Bucyrus Beautification Project or Martin Luther Lutheran Church. These gifts will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared by visiting her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Oct. 9, 2019