June Brewer
Nevada - Violet June Brewer, age 92, of Nevada, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.
June was born on March 1, 1927 in Wyandot County to Howard and Oakey (Moore) Waggy. She married Melvin P. Brewer on December 14, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 8, 1988.
June is survived by two of her children: Debbie (Patrick) Norris of Nevada, Ohio, and Kevin (Patti) Brewer of Holland, Ohio; along with a grandson Jason (Emily) Norris of Nevada, Ohio, and two great grandchildren: Isabella and Graham Norris of Nevada, Ohio. June is also survived by her brother Dean Waggy of Harpster, and her sister Linda Swartz of Nevada.
June was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Brewer, her parents, her son Garry Brewer, her brother Gail Waggy, and her sister Beulah Miller.
June was a graduate of Harpster High School, class of 1945 and was a homemaker, raising her three children. She was a member of Wyandot Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking, gardening, spending time on Indian Lake, and traveling with family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren in her later years.
A funeral service for June Brewer will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Interment will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge.
Visitations for June will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion or to the and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020