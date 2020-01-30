Services
Lucas Batton Funeral Homes Inc
401 S Main St
Nevada, OH 44849
(740) 482-2513
Resources
More Obituaries for June Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Brewer Obituary
June Brewer

Nevada - Violet June Brewer, age 92, of Nevada, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

June was born on March 1, 1927 in Wyandot County to Howard and Oakey (Moore) Waggy. She married Melvin P. Brewer on December 14, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 8, 1988.

June is survived by two of her children: Debbie (Patrick) Norris of Nevada, Ohio, and Kevin (Patti) Brewer of Holland, Ohio; along with a grandson Jason (Emily) Norris of Nevada, Ohio, and two great grandchildren: Isabella and Graham Norris of Nevada, Ohio. June is also survived by her brother Dean Waggy of Harpster, and her sister Linda Swartz of Nevada.

June was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Brewer, her parents, her son Garry Brewer, her brother Gail Waggy, and her sister Beulah Miller.

June was a graduate of Harpster High School, class of 1945 and was a homemaker, raising her three children. She was a member of Wyandot Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, baking and cooking, gardening, spending time on Indian Lake, and traveling with family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren in her later years.

A funeral service for June Brewer will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Interment will follow at Grand Prairie Cemetery in Brush Ridge.

Visitations for June will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice of Marion or to the and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -