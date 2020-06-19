Karen A. Bartley
Bucyrus - Karen Ann Bartley, 78, of Bucyrus, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital.
She was born the eldest of five on September 19, 1941 in Shelby to the late Bruce R. and Edna L. (Crum) Shull. Karen grew up on the family farm where she learned what hard work and responsibilities meant. She was a 1959 graduate of Sulphur Springs where she was a member of the girl's ensemble and had been active in 4-H. Following high school, she completed cosmetology school in Columbus and put those skills to good use as a beautician until her children were born. She later jumped back into the workforce by taking a nurse's aide position at Heartland of Bucyrus, where she cared for patients until retiring in the early 2000s.
Karen was first married to Steve Schenz who resides in Hilliard. On February 27, 1994, she married William J. Bartley whom she had met while attending a Parents without Partners meeting. They shared 23 years of marriage before his passing in 2017.
It was important to Karen that she always look her best when out and about. Whether, shopping, socializing with friends, traveling, or enjoying quality time with her family, her hair, nails, jewelry, and outfits always looked immaculate. She cherished time spent with family and everyone always looked forward to eating the family "red cake" recipe she prepared. She will be remembered for her competitive streak, especially when it came to dominos and card games. She enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and Karen spent many hours in her floral and vegetable gardens. She was most proud of her gladiolus and could grow orchids like no one else. Her secret was ice chips and plenty of sunlight.
Karen grew up and raised her children in Tiro UMC, where she was active in the girl's youth fellowship. She transferred to Grace UMC, currently Bucyrus UMC. She was a regular attendee of both Sunday School and the worship services and loved singing in the choir and playing the bells. Karen's greatest joy is knowing that all her children and grandchildren have been baptized.
She is survived by three children, Brandon (Sarah) Schenz, Scott Schenz and fiancée, Aly and Kari Schenz; stepdaughter, Jennifer Bartley; nine grandchildren, Shawn, Simon, Shiloh, Jacob, Vaughn, Lilia, Mikyla, Kai and Jansen along with his son, Korbin. Also surviving are three siblings, Carole (Jim) Gerhart, Ellen Stephenson, and Lyle (Deborah) Shull along with nieces and nephews. Karen Was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Lynette Shull.
Friends may call from 4-7 pm Monday, June 22 and from 11-11:55 am Tuesday, June 23 at Wise Funeral Service. Her funeral will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday with Pastor Mike Corwin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Donations can be made payable to Bucyrus UMC and will be accepted through the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be shared on her tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in Telegraph-Forum from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.