Kasandra V. Serrano
North Canton - Kasandra V. Serrano, 23, formerly of Ashland passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
She was born September 10, 1996 in Orlando, Florida; the daughter of Rafael and Angela (nee Darmenio) Serrano.
Kasandra was a 2014 graduate of Ashland High School. She was currently a student at Kent State University studying criminal sociology expected to graduate in the spring.
Throughout her life, she has been avid video gamer, playing Legal Legends. Kasandra was a collector of many things, loved to play guitar and music; and the theatre. She was an athletic young lady playing volleyball, basketball, running cross country and track & field.
Kasandra is survived by her loving father, Rafael Serrano of Ashland; two brothers, Andre Serrano of Wooster and Nicolas Serrano of Ashland; a boyfriend, Dan Roher of North Canton; her paternal grandmother, Ana Maria Rivera of Ashland; her maternal grandmother, Deborah Beach of Bucyrus; her maternal grandfather, Greg Darmenio of Tampa, Florida; aunts and uncles, Sylvia (Carlos) Aguero of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Kristy Miller of Bucyrus; and numerous cousins.
Kasandra is preceded in death by her mother, Angela Serrano; and her maternal step-grandfather, William Beach.
A Celebration of Kasandra's life will be held, Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Legacy Room of the Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home. A meal and time of fellowship will be provided throughout her celebration.
For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared on the funeral home's website at denbowfh.com.
Denbow-Gasche Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019