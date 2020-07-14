Keith H. Watts
Bucyrus - Keith Hartman Watts, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Kingston Assisted Living in Marion where he resided over 5 1/2 years.
He was born September 18, 1931 to the late Harold and Helen (Hartman) Watts. He married Judith Lohr on October 12, 1957 and she survives.
Keith is also survived by his two sons, Kyle H. Watts (Elizabeth) of Galloway and Page H. Watts of Columbus; two grandsons, Andrew Watts (Kristin) and Austin Watts, both of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jack B. Watts.
Family was of utmost importance to Keith and he demonstrated his love for family with his countless acts of service.
He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1949 and enlisted in the United States Air Force (1951-1955). He was employed by the Timken Roller Bearing Company for 35 years. He loved the Lord and was a member of Good Hope Lutheran Church where he loved singing in the choir.
The family would like to thank Cap City Hospice for their care of Keith. They will lay him to rest privately in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites by the US Air Force Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial donations can be made payable to Cap City Hospice and given through Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St, Bucyrus Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Keith's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com
.