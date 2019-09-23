|
Keith Jordan
Bucyrus - Keith W. Jordan, 59, of Bucyrus died early Friday, September 20, 2019 at home under the care of his daughter and Kindred hospice after a recent terminal diagnosis.
He was born in Columbus on April 15, 1960 to the late Charles and Alatha L. (Parker) Jordan and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1978. That summer, he joined the US Marine Corps and served honorably through 1982. This is when Keith moved to Crawford County where he worked as a detective, a nurse, a fireman, and finally a truck driver before his poor health no longer allowed him to work.
Keith will be remembered for his quick wit and ridiculous mouth. Though it often got him in trouble, those who knew him best found him harmless and loveable. His heart truly became full when he became a grandfather to his dearest treasure, Gavin, who he loved to hang out with and tease. A longtime Green Bay Packers fan, Keith loved cheering on the Pack every weekend.
Keith is survived by his daughter, Kindra Jordan and her son, Gavin Cox; son, Brett (Mackenzie) Boothe and sons, Hudson, Nolan, and Cooper; twin brother, Kevin Jordan; sister, Stacie (Mike) Cruse; and aunt, Karen Parker.
Private services were held at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus with military rites by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard and Bucyrus Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Those wishing to remember Keith with a memorial donation are encouraged to make them payable to Kindred Hospice or the Humane Society Serving Crawford County and they can be given at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Keith's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.
Published in the Telegraph-Forum on Sept. 23, 2019